US ready to tap strategic reserve after Saudi oil attack: Kellyanne Conway

The U.S. is open to stabilizing the global energy supply by tapping its emergency petroleum reserve, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Continue Reading Below

Saudi Arabia is shutting down about half of its oil output after apparently coordinated drone strikes on the kingdom’s production facilities, an attack that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed on Iran.

“Secretary Pompeo has made clear that the Iranian regime is responsible for this attack on civilian areas and infrastructure vital to our global energy supply, and we are not going to stand for that,” Conway told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer. “Our Department of Energy stands ready to tap into the Strategic Reserve, petroleum reserve if we must to stabilize the global energy supply.”

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is authorized to store 713.5 million barrels of oil in underground salt caverns in Louisiana and Texas. The president may authorize crude oil withdrawals in cases of emergency. Most recently, President Barack Obama authorized the sale of 30 million barrels during the Libyan civil war in 2011.

Advertisement

Conway also said the U.S. energy boom has made the country less reliant on malign countries.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“This president also, through his energy policy, Bill, has made us less dependent on these foreign dictators and regimes for our energy supply,” Conway said.