US gasoline prices slip as production increases

There's been some relief at the pump during this driving season.

The average price of regular-grade gasoline has dropped 6 cents per gallon over the past two weeks to $2.74.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says that increased refinery production and lower crude oil costs contributed to the decrease at the pump.

Drivers are getting more miles for the buck this summer.

The price is 18 cents lower than what it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.63 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $2.16 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel is down 2 cents, to $3.03 per gallon.

The Associated Press contributed this this article.