US eyes dangerous gap in nuclear fuel supplies in major threat to energy, national security

The U.S. is facing a dangerous gap in its ability to access nuclear fuel and stares down a potential supply chain shortage in enriched uranium — which is vital for America's energy and national security.

The U.S. relies almost entirely on foreign exports, including from Russia, for its nuclear fuel needs — a factor that has put the U.S. in even greater jeopardy after Washington agreed to cut all uranium imports from Russia by 2028.

But there’s a glaring problem with this move — there is not enough enriched uranium in the world to make up for the amount of exports the U.S. relies on from Russia, as well as the import cuts made by the European Union following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The whole world is dependent on Russia," Dan Leistikow, Vice President of Corporate Communications with American nuclear power company Centrus, told FOX Business.

Leistikow explained that even under the most aggressive timetable to reboot U.S. production of its nuclear energy, it is estimated to take between six and seven years to replace what is imported from Russia — potentially leaving up to a four-year gap where there could be major nuclear fuel shortages.

Enriched uranium is used in various vital sectors in the U.S., including as a fuel source for advanced reactors, energy security, providing fuel for the Navy's nuclear needs, as well as maintaining the U.S.' nuclear deterrence.

While there are three major producers operating commercial enrichment plants in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the U.K., the U.S., and Russia, the U.S. only supplies 5% of its domestic needs, according to the World Nuclear Association.

As of 2022, Russia accounted for nearly half of the world’s global enrichment capacity, including 20% of the U.S. market, according to information shared by Centrus with FOX Business.

Under the Urenco consortium, which comprises Germany, the Netherlands and the U.K., a little more than a third of the global enrichment capacity is accounted for — which the U.S. heavily imports from and accounts for 60%-80% of its consumption needs.

Despite the fact that the U.S. invented the technology and led the world in domestic uranium mining in 1980 during the height of the Cold War, Russia now has the world's largest uranium enrichment complex.

"Over the last few decades, America slowly lost its leadership in uranium enrichment and now America’s nuclear fuel requirements are in jeopardy. Unless we start building centrifuges in America quickly, the potential for a shortfall is real," said Leistikow.

But Leistikow said there is a solution, and one that needs to be immediately pursued to ensure the U.S. doesn’t see drastic supply chain shortages in just three years’ time.

"Scaling up the Ohio enrichment plant that President Trump launched in his first term is the fastest option to meet our energy security and national security needs — and it ensures that American tax dollars stay in the United States," he said.

Under the Biden administration in 2024, Congress allocated $3.4 billion to expand U.S. low-enriched uranium capabilities, and in December six American companies were selected as the final contenders for the Trump administration to then choose from — including American Centrifuge Operating, LLC, which Centrus already works with to install and operate centrifuges.

"Ultimately, the choice the Department of Energy faces is between importing centrifuges manufactured in Europe, or relying on cutting-edge U.S. centrifuge technology built by American workers," Leistikow said. "Centrus is committed to the American option."