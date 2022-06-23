'Unbelievable' Biden won't meet with oil executives: Former Trump economic adviser

Former Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett called out President Biden's unwillingness to meet with oil CEOs at the White House Thursday on lowering record-high gas prices amid his "despicable rhetoric" against the industry on "Mornings with Maria."

KEVIN HASSETT: It's unbelievable that you would have a meeting at the White House with the companies that make the most important product in America right now and have the president not meet with them. You know, clearly what they've decided to do is demonize these guys. You've seen the rhetoric come out of the White House. How despicable it is. You know, we're in a democracy. If you've got like free companies out there providing product that consumers like, you know, then the White House shouldn't be threatening them with the sword of Damocles. And that's what Biden is doing.

The fact that [Biden's] not going to the meeting means that he's probably going to give a speech after the meeting talking about how they all should burn in hell or something. Right. He's declared a verbal war against the oil companies, and he's sending his deputies to talk to them. That's, you know, a terribly Machiavellian move. And it really bodes ill for, you know, getting more oil to come, because if you got a president that hates you, then why would you increase capacity in that country that's run by a president who hates you? You just wouldn't.

