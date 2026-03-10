Trump touts ‘historic’ $300B Texas refinery as first new US plant in nearly 50 years

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced America First Refining (AFR) is opening the first new U.S. oil refinery in nearly half a century in Brownsville, Texas.

Situated in a massive deep-water foreign trade zone, the project will leverage advanced infrastructure and strategic rail and sea connections to transport low-carbon fuels and other energy products.

"America is returning to REAL ENERGY DOMINANCE!" Trump wrote in an announcement on Truth Social. "THIS IS A HISTORIC $300 BILLION DOLLAR DEAL — THE BIGGEST IN U.S. HISTORY, A MASSIVE WIN for American Workers, Energy, and the GREAT People of South Texas!"

AFR said the refinery will generate thousands of construction and permanent jobs, while offering wages that exceed market averages.

Partners in India and their largest privately held energy company, Reliance, made a "tremendous" investment in the project, according to Trump.

AFR also signed a binding 20-year offtake term sheet with the global supermajor.

The company plans to formally break ground on the new refinery in Q2 2026.

"It is because of our America First Agenda, streamlining Permits, and lowering Taxes, that have attracted Billions of Dollars in Deals coming back to our Nation," Trump said. "A new Refinery at the Port of Brownsville, will fuel U.S. Markets, strengthen our National Security, boost American Energy production, deliver Billions of Dollars in Economic impact, and will be THE CLEANEST REFINERY IN THE WORLD.

"It will power Global Exports, and bring THOUSANDS of long overdue Jobs and Growth to a Region that deserves it," the president continued. "This is what AMERICAN ENERGY DOMINANCE looks like. AMERICA FIRST, ALWAYS!"

Under the newly signed agreement, 1.2 billion barrels of U.S. light shale oil will be purchased and processed, a value of $125 billion; AFR will produce 50 billion gallons of refined products, a value of $175 billion; and the U.S. trade imbalance will improve by $300 billion, according to AFR.

The refinery is specifically engineered to process American light shale oil (47° API), which is cleaner, more efficient and less costly to process than heavier imported crude.

Unlike many existing U.S. refineries that depend on foreign oil, the facility will not require imported crude, which strengthens U.S. national and economic security.

Key advantages of the refinery include the capacity to process 60 million barrels per year of 100% U.S. light shale oil, a strategic location at a deep-water U.S. port, enabling distribution to domestic and international markets and the production of some of the cleanest gasoline, diesel and jet fuel refined at scale in the U.S.

From 2014 to 2024, the U.S. exported nearly 10 billion barrels of crude, while still importing roughly 28 billion barrels, costing American consumers and workers more than $1.8 trillion.

Once operational, the AFR refinery will redirect up to 60 million barrels of U.S. crude annually back into domestic refining, strengthening American industry, energy security and economic growth.

Beyond industrial growth, the company's website notes it will drive community engagement through educational partnerships and apprenticeships designed to foster long-term social equity and economic stability in the area.

The executive management team collectively has more than a century of experience in the chemical and refining industries, having managed nearly $40 billion in complex capital projects.

"This project represents a historic step forward for American energy production," said John V. Calce, chairman and founder of America First Refining. "For the first time in half a century, the United States will build a new refinery designed specifically for American shale oil. Thanks to President Trump's leadership and the resurgence of an America First energy policy, we are creating thousands of high-quality jobs while ensuring more of our nation's energy resources are refined here at home in the cleanest, most efficient refinery on the planet."

CEO Trey Griggs added the U.S. has a surplus of light shale oil but a shortage of refining capacity designed to process it.

"By building this refinery at the Port of Brownsville, we're unlocking a major expansion of American energy production while creating thousands of high-paying jobs and strengthening our domestic supply chain," said Griggs, who previously held top leadership positions at major corporations, including Calpine and Goldman Sachs.

Other key executives bring decades of experience from managing global operations, midstream logistics and large trading portfolios across industry heavyweights like BP, Shell Oil, ExxonMobil, Vitol and Sunoco Logistics Partners.

The strategic advisory board includes seasoned leaders who have served as CEOs and top executives for companies, including CVR Energy, YCI Methanol One and Royal Dutch Shell.