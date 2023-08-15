Texas sues Shell, claiming fire at Houston area facility damaged environment

The state of Texas filed a lawsuit against Shell for over $1 million, claiming the environment was damaged by a fire at the oil company’s Deer Park petrochemical plant.

On May 5, cracked heavy gas oil, cracked light gas oil and gasoline ignited in the olefins unit of a Shell Deer Park chemical facility, located just outside of Houston.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SHEL SHELL PLC 60.93 -0.63 -1.02%

Aerial pictures of the fire showed flames shooting from the facility’s smokestacks and huge billows of black smoke pouring from the plant.

TEXAS OFFICIALS TACKLE, CONTAIN INDUSTRIAL PLANT FIRE IN DEER PARK

The fire reportedly took up so much space in the sky it was visible on the National Weather Service’s radar.

FOX 26 in Houston reported that nine workers were treated and released from a hospital because of the fire.

On Aug. 7, the Texas attorney general’s office filed a lawsuit against Shell in Travis County, alleging air and water contamination and violations of state laws, including the Clean Air Act, Solid Waste Disposal Act and Water Code.

VINDICTIVE EX-BOYFRIEND OWES TEXAS WOMAN $1.2 BILLION AFTER REVENGE-PORN VERDICT

In the lawsuit, the state claims heavy black smoke contaminated the environment. It also claims the millions of gallons of water used to extinguish the fire were illegally discharged into a lake, storm water pond, and wastewater treatment facility, then made its way into the Houston Ship Channel.

"This is a lawsuit to enforce Texas laws enacted to safeguard the state’s air resources, human health and the environment against pollution and to protect the quality of water in the state," the lawsuit read.

A spokesperson for the oil giant said Shell is aware of the lawsuit but does not comment on pending litigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Deer Park chemicals facility remains in a recovery phase as we continue to investigate the cause of the fire and rebuild the damaged portion of the plant," spokesperson Natalie Gunnell said.