Stuart Varney: Biden’s energy policy is a ‘failure’ despite low gas prices

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses Biden’s energy policy failures as the cost of gas dips and diesel remains "stubbornly" high, arguing the price you pay for energy is all about supply and demand.

STUART VARNEY: Gas prices drop as diesel remains high

The national average for regular is now $3.32 compared to $3.34 in December 2021. It’s only a couple of cents lower, but it is lower.

Better yet, in Wisconsin, Missouri, Kansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma, you can fill up for less than $3 a gallon. Regular has a 2 "handle" in these ten states!

BIDEN ADMIN SET TO IMPOSE ANOTHER RULE ON US OIL AND GAS WHILE COURTING VENEZUELAN OIL

This puts more money in your pocket right before Christmas. It will help bring down inflation. And you don't feel so bad about filling the tank when it doesn't break the bank.

It’s not all good news. Diesel remains stubbornly higher than it was a year ago.

$5.00 a gallon now, $3.62 in December 2021. Still up a whopping $1.38.

So, truckers, farmers, heavy equipment operators are all getting hurt. And so are homeowners who use heating oil, which is virtually the same as diesel.

BIDEN ENERGY SECRETARY GRANHOLM: CLEAN ENERGY IS 'BEST PEACE PLAN THE WORLD HAS EVER KNOWN'

No matter what the president says about oil company profits, or gas station price gouging, the price you pay for energy is all about supply and demand.

So just think what you would be paying now if we hadn't cut the supply of oil and closed down the pipelines two years ago.

Gas may be down, but the president's energy policy is still a failure.