Six Flags Great Adventure says park is 'almost fully-powered by solar energy'

Six Flags Great Adventure announced a new feature on Wednesday -- but it’s not a roller coaster.

The New Jersey-based theme park “is now almost fully-powered by solar energy” now that a project with energy company KDC Solar has been wrapped up, the companies announced in a news release.

The endeavor is composed of solar carports built over three parking lots that generate a collective 11 megawatts of electricity, as well as 40 acres’ worth of ground-mounted solar panels that produce a total 12.5 megawatts, officials said.

The project, which was constructed and will be managed by KDC Solar, will also help cut down on fossil fuel usage and has given Six Flags a net metering system that will let it “generate its own clean energy and export power into the grid to serve nearby homes and businesses,” according to the news release.

John Winkler, the president of Six Flags Great Adventure Park, hailed the accomplishment and said it was “a thrilling day.”

“This project represents a giant step toward becoming a net-zero carbon facility,” Winkler said. “Clean energy is right for the environment and our future, and we look forward to decades of environmental stewardship with our partner, KDC Solar.”

The project marks a separate accolade for Six Flags, as it makes it among the first solar-powered theme parks around the globe, the news release said.