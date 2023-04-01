Severe weather in South, Midwest knocks out power for over 430,000 customers

Severe weather on Friday into Saturday morning has knocked out power for over 430,000 customers in nine states across the South and Midwestern portions of the United States.

The severe weather system, which brought tornadoes, high wind, and hail to Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, Mississippi, and Alabama, is also responsible for 435,872 power outages, according to Poweroutage.us.

In Little Rock, Arkansas, tornadoes and severe weather sent at least 24 people to the hospital and left one person dead. One person also died in Pontotoc County, Mississippi, according to Gov. Tate Reeves.

The National Weather Service in Little Rock issued a Tornado Emergency on Friday afternoon for parts of the metro area, warning residents of a "damaging tornado."

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated 100 members of the Arkansas National Guard to assist local authorities after the severe storms went through the area.

Alexa Henning, communications director for Sanders, said that the governor signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Arkansas due to the tornadoes and severe weather.

The roof of the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, Illinois , came down because of a tornado during a concert on Friday night, killing one person and injuring 28 others.

At the time, 260 people were inside the venue, according to Belvidere Fire Department Chief Shawn Schadle.

Reeves added that 20 homes were damaged in DeSoto county and 4 homes, one church, and two businesses were damaged in Lee County.

Mayor of Sullivan, Indiana, Clint Lamb, said during a news conference that the southern part of the town of around 4,000 "is essentially unrecognizable right now."

"Quite frankly, I’m really, really shocked there isn’t more as far as human issues," Lamb said.

In Marshalltown, Iowa, a funnel cloud can be seen as a tornado-warned storm moved over the area.

The National Weather Service says that there are 70 preliminary tornado reports in addition to 426 high wind reports on Friday.

Fox News' Julia Musto contributed to this report.