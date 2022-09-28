Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Energy

Rick Perry rips Biden's energy agenda as Hurricane Ian threatens oil production: 'Dumb and dumber'

Hurricane Ian barrels towards southwest Florida, prompting oil companies to evacuate workers

close
Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry slams President Biden’s energy policies in the wake of Hurricane Ian threatening oil supply, power for thousands of Floridians. video

People in Florida could face consequences of Biden’s energy policies: Rick Perry

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry slams President Biden’s energy policies in the wake of Hurricane Ian threatening oil supply, power for thousands of Floridians.

Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry warned against America becoming energy dependent Wednesday as Hurricane Ian forces oil companies to evacuate workers off the coast of Florida. On "Mornings with Maria," Perry argued the Biden administration "took a real chance" by pulling oil from the strategic reserves to stir the economy and by enabling Russia to activate Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

HURRICANE IAN MAY SPIKE FOOD PRICES

RICK PERRY: I'm reminded of "Dumb and Dumber" when we think about where we're at in this situation today. We've been saying that the Strategic Petroleum Reserve should always have been used for a natural disaster instead of moving the economy or trying to move the economy on the price of gas. And the Biden administration took a real chance with the American people. The people of Florida could really be in a scrape right now from the standpoint of the availability of fuel. Hope that doesn't happen. But the point is we've told people for the last four years on Nord Stream 2, if you allow Putin to be able to be the sole source of energy for Europe, he will use it as a weapon against you. You even hear the current administration parroting that. But they're the ones that allowed this Nord Stream 2 pipeline to go forward. They're the ones that are dealing with the Iranians today. I go back to that quote that you just had on "Dumb and Dumber." 

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: 

close
Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry discussed on 'Mornings with Maria' Biden's energy policies, fossil fuel issues, the building energy crisis in Europe and its impact on the U.S. video

Biden energy policies are 'completely disconnected' from reality: Rick Perry

Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry discussed on 'Mornings with Maria' Biden's energy policies, fossil fuel issues, the building energy crisis in Europe and its impact on the U.S.