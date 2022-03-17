Rep. Carter introduces bill to restart Keystone XL pipeline, says Biden 'threw away' energy independence

Rep. "Buddy" Carter, R-Ga., joined FOX Business' Dagen McDowell on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday to discuss his proposed legislation to revive the Keystone XL pipeline. Carter argued that the Biden administration "threw away" American energy independence in favor of foreign energy supplies.

REP. ‘BUDDY’ CARTER: Let's face it, since day one, Joe Biden has declared war on fossil fuels here in the United States. He's declared war on energy independence. We recognize now, if we recognize anything out of Ukraine, just how important energy independence is to our national security. We have to have energy independence; we had it. When Joe Biden took office, he threw it away. Now we need it again.

That's why I've introduced legislation ending dependence on Russian energy, that would restart the Keystone XL pipeline. We need to do that. We need to start drilling on federal lands. We need to stop this assault on permitting and licensing for drilling. And we need to convert LNG facilities from import facilities here in America to export facilities. We have an abundance of natural gas here, cleaner natural gas here than it is in Russia, and we should be providing it to Europe and to our other allies throughout the world. We can have, and we did have energy independence, and the Biden administration ruined it and threw it away.

