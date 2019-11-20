Expand / Collapse search
PG&E say San Francisco, northern California to lose power

Associated Press
Reason magazine editor-at-large Matt Welch discusses the 'vicious spiral' of poor policymaking to handle California wildfires and recent actions taken towards PG&amp;E. video

Reason magazine editor-at-large Matt Welch discusses the 'vicious spiral' of poor policymaking to handle California wildfires and recent actions taken towards PG&E.

Pacific Gas & Electric has begun shutting off power to people in the San Francisco Bay Area and portions of California’s northern coast amid warm and windy weather that can help fan wildfires. The utility is trying to prevent its power lines from sparking fires.

DECADES OF CALIFORNIA REGULATIONS, MISMANAGEMENT MEAN FIRES, BLACKOUTS HERE TO STAY

PG&E spokeswoman Katie Allen says some people in the wine country counties of Napa and Sonoma lost electricity at about 7 a.m. Power has also been cut in parts of Mendocino and Yolo counties.

No details were immediately provided as to how many people lost electricity, but the shut-offs are expected to affect 375,000 people and last into Thursday.

Officials in some counties say schools, libraries and other public buildings will be closed Wednesday because of the outages.

It’s the latest in a series of mass, planned outages prompted by extreme fire risk weather conditions over the past two months.