Occidental Petroleum outbids Chevron for Anadarko Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum has offered a competitive bid for Anadarko Petroleum, making a cash-and-stock offer that values the U.S. crude oil and natural gas producer at about $57 billion, topping a bid last week from Chevron.

Continue Reading Below

The Houston-based company on Wednesday sent a letter to Anadarko's board, offering $76 per share in cash and stock that it says is about a 20 percent premium to Chevron's $33 billion deal.

Occidental, which said its bid would give Anadarko shareholders $38 in cash and 0.6094 shares of Occidental stock for each Anadarko share, says its bid values Anadarko at $57 billion, including debt and book value of noncontrolling interest.

The two bids come as U.S. crude prices have climbed more than 40 percent this year.

Besides a much-improved position in the lucrative Permian Basin of West Texas, whichever company takes ownership of Anadarko will also gain a significant presence in the Gulf of Mexico, add a robust liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique and pick up significant ownership of two shale plays in the Rockies.

Advertisement

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg CVX CHEVRON CORP. 122.02 +0.12 +0.10% OXY OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 62.36 -0.69 -1.09% APC ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP. 63.99 -0.07 -0.11%

"We have been focused on Anadarko for several years because we have long believed that we are ideally positioned to generate compelling value from a combination with them," Occidental President and CEO Vicki Hollub said in a statement.

While Anadarko has long been targeted a possible takeover target due to its wide-range of assets, including its liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Mozambique that big oil giants, especially Exxon, have been racing to become the first operator in, it has a host of other benefits for Chevron.

In a statement Chevron CEO Michael Wirth said the combination of Anadarko's premier, high-quality assets with our advantaged portfolio strengthens our leading position in the Permian, builds on our deep water Gulf of Mexico capabilities and will grow our LNG business."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Occidental said a combination, which it said it hopes to complete no later than the end of this year, with Anadarko would boost its position in the Permian Basin.