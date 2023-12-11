Expand / Collapse search
Occidental Petroleum to buy CrownRock in $12B deal

Occidental-CrownRock deal expected to close in first quarter of 2024

Hilltower Resource Advisors CEO Tracy Shuchart explains what's behind the plunge in oil prices and discusses the implications of Venezuela threatening to annex part of oil-rich Guyana on 'Making Money.' video

Oil's turbulent ride is driven by disruptive trading systems: Tracy Shuchart

Occidental Petroleum announced on Monday it will acquire energy producer CrownRock in a deal valued at $12 billion, including debt.

Occidental said it will finance the purchase with $9.1 billion of new debt, the issuance of about $1.7 billion of common equity and the assumption of CrownRock’s $1.2 billion of existing debt. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

The cash-and-stock deal will boost Houston-based Occidental’s cash flow and will give it more than 94,000 net acres in the Midland Basin – part of the Permian – in Texas.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION PLANS TO BUY 2.7M OIL BARRELS TO REFILL EMERGENCY STOCKPILE

The CrownRock deal would be Occidental's first major acquisition since its widely criticized and debt-laden purchase of rival Anadarko Petroleum in 2019. Occidental had about $18.60 billion in debt as of Sept. 30, according to a company filing.

Investors are pressing oil and gas producers to expand their inventories following Exxon Mobil's $60 billion deal for Pioneer Natural Resources and Chevron's $53 billion agreement for Hess in October.

FTC INVESTIGATES EXXON’S $60 BILLION DEAL FOR PIONEER

Occidental shares dipped slightly in premarket trading on the news.

Reuters contributed to this report.