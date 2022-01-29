Nor'easter leaves over 100,000 in the dark as blizzard conditions pound East Coast

A powerful nor'easter has left more than 100,000 people in the dark on Saturday afternoon as the snowstorm continues to impact the East Coast.

As of 3:30 p.m., 134,573 customers were without power in Massachusetts and New York State as a result of the nor'easter, according to power tracking service PowerOutage.us.

Massachusetts accounted for most of the power outages, with 123,231 customers without power, compared with 11,342 in New York.

According to Fox Weather, nearly 10 million people living on the East Coast were at risk of losing power in the historic storm.

People living near the coasts of Maine, extreme Southeastern New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Connecticut had the highest risk of losing power.

Portions of New Jersey have already had more 19 inches of snow dumped on them with areas such as Boston expecting around 30 inches of snow.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for portions of the East Coast, ranging from Maine to North Carolina.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker urged residents to stay inside and not travel, citing the hazardous conditions.

"We are actively monitoring this weekend’s winter storm, and will keep the public informed as the storm progresses. We are urging residents to stay home and to allow crews to safely treat and clear roadways," Baker said.