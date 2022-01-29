Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Weather

Nor'easter leaves over 100,000 in the dark as blizzard conditions pound East Coast

134,573 customers are without power in Massachusetts and New York as a result of the nor'easter

close
Streaming 24/7 from America's Weather Center video

Fox Weather

Streaming 24/7 from America's Weather Center

A powerful nor'easter has left more than 100,000 people in the dark on Saturday afternoon as the snowstorm continues to impact the East Coast

As of 3:30 p.m., 134,573 customers were without power in Massachusetts and New York State as a result of the nor'easter, according to power tracking service PowerOutage.us.

Massachusetts accounted for most of the power outages, with 123,231 customers without power, compared with 11,342 in New York.

According to Fox Weather, nearly 10 million people living on the East Coast were at risk of losing power in the historic storm.

NOR'EASTER THREATENS EAST COAST WITH SNOW, HIGH WINDS: LIVE UPDATES

A electrical utility crew works on a power line during a noreaster in Scituate, Massachusetts, on January 29, 2022. - Blinding snow whipped up by near-hurricane force winds pummeled the eastern United States on January 29, as one of the strongest win (Joseph Prezioso / AFP Via Getty Images)

People living near the coasts of Maine, extreme Southeastern New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Connecticut had the highest risk of losing power.

THOUSANDS OF FLIGHTS DELAYED, CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM

Portions of New Jersey have already had more 19 inches of snow dumped on them with areas such as Boston expecting around 30 inches of snow.

A woman walks across 42nd Street during a snowstorm on January 29, 2022, in New York City. A powerful nor’easter brought blinding blizzard conditions with high winds causing widespread power outages to much of the Mid-Atlantic and New England coast.  (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for portions of the East Coast, ranging from Maine to North Carolina.

A driver uses a Bobcat to clear snow at Faneuil Hall during the snowstorm in downtown Boston, MA on January 29, 2022. A large storm bears down on New England, bringing one to two feet of snow, along with high winds, cold temperatures in one of the la ( Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker urged residents to stay inside and not travel, citing the hazardous conditions.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We are actively monitoring this weekend’s winter storm, and will keep the public informed as the storm progresses. We are urging residents to stay home and to allow crews to safely treat and clear roadways," Baker said.