New energy secretary: Who is Dan Brouillette?

President Trump on Friday announced a successor to Energy Secretary Rick Perry as the former Texas governor is expected to leave by year’s end.

Trump said Perry will leave to pursue “other interests,” while expressing confidence in his replacement, Dan Brouillette, as “a total professional.”

Brouilette has been serving as deputy energy secretary under Perry – and has a background in business.

Here’s a look at his career and qualifications:

An Army Vet

Brouilette and his wife are both veterans of the U.S. Army. He joined the service at the age of 19 and was deployed to Germany – where he served as a tank commander.

He said in an interview that during his time in the Army, he became interested in nuclear weapons and national security.

His wife was working as a nurse with the military when he met her. The pair have nine children and have been married for around three decades.

Ford Motor Co.

The incoming energy secretary will be able to draw upon his leadership experience at U.S. automaker, Ford, where he led the domestic policy teams and served on its North American Operating Committee.

At Ford, Brouilette said he worked on technologies like adaptive cruise control and hybrid vehicle power systems.

USAA

Brouilette served as senior vice president and head of public policy for the nation’s leading provider of financial services to the military community, USAA.

Previous government experience

In addition to his current role as deputy energy secretary, Brouilette served as chief of staff to the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce (2003 to 2004), as well as the assistant secretary for Congressional and Intergovernmental Affairs (from 2001 to 2003).

He served as a member of the Louisiana State Mineral and Energy Board from 2013 to 2016.

