National gas price average hits new record high at $4.45 per gallon

The national average gas price hit a record high, and is expected to continue rising as the energy supply crunch in the U.S. rages on.

The average price for a gallon of gas hit $4.45 Saturday, according to AAA Gas Prices. Some states with higher-than-average prices include California at $5.92 a gallon, and Hawaii at $5.32.

Diesel also hit its own highest recorded cost at $5.56.

BIDEN ENDING MORATORIUM ON FEDERAL DRILLING LEASES WON'T HELP GAS PRICES FOR ‘OVER A YEAR’: OIL EXPERT

The national average retail price for a gallon of regular gasoline reached $4.40. However, Andy Lipow, the president of Lipow Oil Associates, estimated that the national average could soon surge as high as $4.50 per gallon.

Before Russia was hit with sanctions for invading Ukraine, threatening the already tight global oil market, the national average was at $3.53, according to Lipow.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Biden administration canceled one of the most high-profile oil and gas lease sales pending before the Department of the Interior, as Americans face record-high prices at the pump, according to AAA.