Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Energy

National gas price average hits new record high at $4.45 per gallon

Diesel also hit its own highest recorded cost at $5.56

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for May 13

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The national average gas price hit a record high, and is expected to continue rising as the energy supply crunch in the U.S. rages on.

The average price for a gallon of gas hit $4.45 Saturday, according to AAA Gas Prices. Some states with higher-than-average prices include California at $5.92 a gallon, and Hawaii at $5.32.

Diesel also hit its own highest recorded cost at $5.56.

BIDEN ENDING MORATORIUM ON FEDERAL DRILLING LEASES WON'T HELP GAS PRICES FOR ‘OVER A YEAR’: OIL EXPERT

The national average retail price for a gallon of regular gasoline reached $4.40. However, Andy Lipow, the president of Lipow Oil Associates, estimated that the national average could soon surge as high as $4.50 per gallon. 

High gas prices are seen in front of a medical billboard Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

High gas prices are seen in front of a medical billboard Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash / AP Newsroom)

Before Russia was hit with sanctions for invading Ukraine, threatening the already tight global oil market, the national average was at $3.53, according to Lipow. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Biden administration canceled one of the most high-profile oil and gas lease sales pending before the Department of the Interior, as Americans face record-high prices at the pump, according to AAA.

Cars line up for gas outside a Costco Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Pewaukee, Wis. The Costco offered gas at less than $4 a gallon, some of the cheapest in the area. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Cars line up for gas outside a Costco Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Pewaukee, Wis. The Costco offered gas at less than $4 a gallon, some of the cheapest in the area.  (AP Photo/Morry Gash / AP Newsroom)

Within his first week in office, President Biden signed an executive order temporarily suspending new oil and gas leases on federal lands. The administration resumed the new leasing last month following court challenges against the ban. The administration is appealing a ruling in which Judge James Cain, a Trump appointee, struck down the ban. 