Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended

Energy in America
Published

Michigan nuclear plant set to restart, first for U.S.

The Palisades nuclear power plant will be the first idle U.S. facility to reopen

close
Energy Secretary Chris Wright discusses whether the Trump administration is exploring more green energy and solar projects on 'Varney & Co.' video

Trump energy chief warns clean energy tax credits are a 'big mistake'

Energy Secretary Chris Wright discusses whether the Trump administration is exploring more green energy and solar projects on 'Varney & Co.'

The Palisades Nuclear Plant in Michigan is one step closer to restarting as President Trump forges ahead to thaw American energy sources.

"In advancing President Trump’s commitment to meet our growing demand for affordable, reliable and secure electricity, America needs to utilize all forms of energy that grow our economy, create new jobs, and secure energy independence," said U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright in the announcement. "With projects like the Palisades Nuclear Plant, the Energy Department is working to ensure America's nuclear renaissance is just around the corner." The DOE declined to elaborate further. 

Palisades Nuclear Plant

South Haven, Michigan, The Palisades nuclear power plant on the shore of Lake Michigan. The reactor was shut down for decommissioning in May 2022. But Holtec International, which took over the plant from Entergy Corp., has applied for federal and sta ( (Photo by: Jim West/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images))

Holtec International, which operates the nuclear facility located on Lake Michigan, in Van Burean County’s Covert Township, received the third loan installment of $46 million of up to $1.52 billion from the Department of Energy marked for the reopening. 

PRIVATE EQUITY EYES OIL AND GAS INVESTMENTS

"We look forward to returning 800 mw [megawatts] of clean, baseload power back to Michigan.  The historic restart of Palisades will help back 600 highly skilled jobs to the region.  With a targeted restart of October of 2025, we continue to work diligently to ensure the plant is ready to repower for decades to come" a company spokesperson told FOX Business. 

The Palisades Nuclear Plant will be the first restart of a commercial nuclear reactor in the U.S. It ceased operations after 50 years in May 2022 by then-owner Entergy.  

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
ETR ENTERGY CORP. 84.97 +0.71 +0.84%

TRUMP'S TOUGH NUCLEAR MESSAGE TO IRAN

A control panel in the control room simulator of the Holtec Palisades Training Center in Covert, Michigan, US, on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. The Biden administration announced Wednesday a conditional loan commitment of up to $1.52 billion for a loan (Photographer: Kristen Norman/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The reopening is subject to approval by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). The U.S. operates about 94 nuclear reactors, operating nearly 97 gigawatts, which is the largest commercial nuclear power fleet in the world, according to the Department of Energy. 

The Vogtle plant in Georgia is the largest in the U.S. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE