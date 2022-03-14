Louisiana AG calls on Biden to choose reliable, affordable, secure American fossil fuels

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Louisiana AG Jeff Landry called on President Biden to choose reliable, affordable, and secure American fossil fuels and argued that the administration is causing Americans to suffer as a result of their poor policies.

DAVE RAMSEY ON HIGH GAS PRICES AND 6 WAYS TO SAVE MONEY

JEFF LANDRY: Well, no, that's because I believe the president in this White House wants Americans to suffer. I mean, look, throughout this entire conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the people who have been suffering here in America are the middle class and the poor. And it's because of the direct policies that this president and the Democratic Party have played on America. I mean, this is what you get when woke boardroom policies meet the Green New Deal. Maria, you get higher energy prices. And it's not just gas prices, it's electric bills. It's food prices. It's material prices. I mean, the American people are absolutely suffering under economic conditions. I mean, look, the only thing that's not going up is the president's poll numbers.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: