Iran threatens 'all-out war' if US strikes

Iran's foreign minister threatened "all-out war" if the U.S. strikes his country in response to an attack on a key Saudi oil facility.

The attack Saturday knocked out 5 percent of the world's oil supply and sent oil prices higher earlier this week. The U.S. says Iran was directly responsible for the attack, while Saudi Arabia said the attack was "unquestionably sponsored" by Iran.

What would the consequences be of an attack on Iranian soil? Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif told CNN, "all-out war."

Image 1 of 9 ▼ FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019 file photo, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends a forum titled "Common Security in the Islamic World" in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)

"We won't blink to defend our territory," Zarif said.

Oil prices jumped to $62.90 at the close Monday before falling into the upper $50s.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday described the attack as an "act of war," and said after meetings in Saudi Arabia that the U.S. supports the kingdom's right to defend itself.

President Trump ramped up the pressure on Iran Wednesday, telling the Treasury Department to "substantially increase" sanctions on Iran.

