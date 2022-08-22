Inflation Reduction Act will have 'virtually no impact' on global temperature: Bjorn Lomborg

Copenhagen Consensus President Bjorn Lomborg argued Monday that the Inflation Reduction Act will have little impact on the climate, telling "Varney & Co." investment in green energy research and development must be "dramatically increased" so it can become cheaper than fossil fuels.

BJORN LOMBORG: I don’t disagree with their [Biden administration's] analysis, but I disagree with the way that we’re being told, "oh, this is an amazing agreement that will dramatically reduce carbon emissions and enhance climate change." Yes it will reduce carbon emissions quite a bit, but it’ll actually do almost nothing for global temperature because the vast majority of emissions are not going to come from USR, they’re rich, well-meaning westerners.

It comes from China, India, and Africa. So we’ve got to start thinking about are we going to succeed by convincing everyone to spend $369 billion to cut carbon emissions very little? Of course you’re not going to do that with India or with Africa. What you need to do is to dramatically increase investment in green energy research and development so that eventually, we get green energy to be cheaper than fossil fuels. By then, of course everyone will switch.

