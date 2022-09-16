Greenpeace has become a ‘racket-peddling junk science’ business, co-founder says

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Friday, Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore argued the famous environmental organization has fallen victim to the politicization of climate change, fabricating "scare stories" to fundraise on the issue.

PATRICK MOORE: They changed in the early to mid-80s when my fellow directors, I was one of six international directors of Greenpeace, the only one with any formal science education. I have a Ph.D. in ecology and an honors masters in science and forestry, and they decided that we should ban chlorine worldwide. And chlorine happens to be the most important element for public health and medicine, adding it to drinking water to prevent disease. And also our medicines are based on chlorine chemistry and table salt, sodium chloride, is an essential nutrient for all life.

So I had to leave Greenpeace at this time because they had gone from a volunteer group, basically to a business with a huge fundraising requirement for a thousand employees. We were so successful, and then they basically turned into a racket peddling junk science. And that's what is happening today… all these "scare stories" are about things that are either invisible like C02, radiation… then there are things that are very remote. That's why polar bears and coral reefs are chosen as the icons for this scare story on climate change.

