Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Climate change

Greenpeace has become a ‘racket-peddling junk science’ business, co-founder says

Patrick Moore says group fabricates 'scare stories' on climate change to meet 'huge' fundraising goals

close
Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore discusses how the organization he founded was hijacked by Democrats when they discovered the group’s fiscal abilities on ‘Mornings with Maria.’  video

Greenpeace turned into a ‘racket-peddling junk science’ business, co-founder says

Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore discusses how the organization he founded was hijacked by Democrats when they discovered the group’s fiscal abilities on ‘Mornings with Maria.’ 

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Friday, Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore argued the famous environmental organization has fallen victim to the politicization of climate change, fabricating "scare stories" to fundraise on the issue.

PATRICK MOORE: They changed in the early to mid-80s when my fellow directors, I was one of six international directors of Greenpeace, the only one with any formal science education. I have a Ph.D. in ecology and an honors masters in science and forestry, and they decided that we should ban chlorine worldwide. And chlorine happens to be the most important element for public health and medicine, adding it to drinking water to prevent disease. And also our medicines are based on chlorine chemistry and table salt, sodium chloride, is an essential nutrient for all life. 

Power plant wyoming

In this photo taken with a slow shutter speed, taillights trace the path of a motor vehicle at the Naughton Power Plant, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 in Kemmerer, Wyo.  (AP Photo/Natalie Behring / AP Newsroom)

So I had to leave Greenpeace at this time because they had gone from a volunteer group, basically to a business with a huge fundraising requirement for a thousand employees. We were so successful, and then they basically turned into a racket peddling junk science. And that's what is happening today… all these "scare stories" are about things that are either invisible like C02, radiation… then there are things that are very remote. That's why polar bears and coral reefs are chosen as the icons for this scare story on climate change.

AUDI BETS BIG ON ELECTRIC VEHICLES AS DEMAND SURGES, SUPPLY CHAIN SNARLS PERSIST

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: 

close
Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore discusses the ongoing politicization of climate change along with Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard’s decision to give away ownership of his $3 billion company to combat climate change.  video

'Fighting climate change’ a ‘stupid expression’: Greenpeace co-founder

Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore discusses the ongoing politicization of climate change along with Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard’s decision to give away ownership of his $3 billion company to combat climate change. 