GOP rep says Biden's energy agenda is 'extreme,' 'anti-American'

Texas Rep. Kevin Brady sounded the alarm on the Biden administration on Tuesday over their "anti-American" energy agenda' that has continuously stifled the nation’s domestic product production.

Republicans intend to utilize their newly-regained House majority by making reparations for the damage caused by the Biden administration's energy agenda.

On "Varney & Co.," Congressman Kevin Brady emphasized the importance of putting checks and balances on President Biden's "very extreme" energy policy and increasing domestic energy production as America's energy independence continues to be a top concern for voters.

"The power of the purse is now shared. Before it was one-party rule, so the president could do almost anything he wanted unfettered. That ends now. If he wants to get anything done in Congress, he's got to work with Republicans who share the power of the budget and that they're going to have a say in those executive actions and a regulatory overreach," Brady argued.

Republicans have taken control of the House of Representatives for the first time since 2018, and they are dead-set on reversing Biden's self-destructive policy by utilizing all energy sources including natural gas, nuclear energy, hydrogen, solar, wind and clean coal.

"The third power here really is to push legislation that shows Americans their gas prices don't have to be this high. Their heating oil prices this winter don't have to be this cruel," Brady continued.

Brady said that Americans can expect a "concerted effort" from the Ways and Means Committee on providing more reliable and affordable American-made energy. He argued that America is "fully capable" of producing and sustaining our nation's energy needs in an affordable and environmentally responsible way.

"The Ways and Means Committee is going to be pulling the curtain back for the public on the issues that matter," Brady concluded.