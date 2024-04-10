Expand / Collapse search
Gas prices have again doubled since Biden took office, despite White House claiming ‘costs have fallen’

AAA says national average cost of a gallon has climbed to $3.62

Gas prices are on the rise again in the U.S. and have more than doubled since President Biden took office despite the White House recently saying that "costs have fallen for everyday purchases from a gallon of gas to a gallon of milk." 

As of Wednesday, April 10, AAA’s national average cost for a gallon of gas is approximately $3.62, up from the $2.39 figure when Biden was sworn in on Jan. 20, 2021. That means the price of gas has risen more than 50% since the beginning of Biden’s presidency. 

On March 11, the White House said "Inflation is down by two-thirds from its peak, and costs have fallen for everyday purchases from a gallon of gas to a gallon of milk." 

However, data from GasBuddy shows that gas prices have been steadily rising since then and have increased around 25 cents per gallon since the beginning of March. 

GAS PRICES CREEP UP AMID RISING OIL PRICES DUE TO MOUNTING TENSIONS BETWEEN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE 

Los Angeles gas station

A driver fills up for almost $100 at a gas station in downtown Los Angeles in September 2023. Gas prices are on the rise again in the U.S. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The White House did not immediately respond to FOX Business on Wednesday when asked about the matter. 

In June 2022, the national average cost for a gallon of gas hit $5 a gallon, the highest that AAA has seen since it started tracking the data in 2000. 

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION CANCELS PLAN TO REFILL EMERGENCY OIL RESERVE AMID HIGH PRICES 

Gas station in Virginia

A gas station in Falls Church, Virginia, in October 2022. Gas prices have climbed steadily in the U.S. this year, according to data from AAA and GasBuddy. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque / Reuters Photos)

At the time, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Biden’s policies "help the economy get back on its feet." 

"When we talk about the gas prices right now, this is indeed Putin's gas hike… We have seen about 60% increase in the past several months because of the amassing and his invasion of Ukraine," she said in June of that year. 

President Biden speaks outside White House

President Biden speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, D.C., on Friday, April 5, 2024. The White House said in March that "costs have fallen for everyday purchases from a gallon o (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In a press conference at that time, Biden also admitted Americans do not really care why gas prices are so high, they just want them to go down. 

FOX Business’ Timothy Nerozzi and Daniella Genovese contributed to this report. 