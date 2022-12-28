Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Legal

Exxon sues EU in move to block new windfall tax on oil companies

The European Union is being sued by Exxon Mobil in an attempt to block Europe's windfall tax on energy profits.

close
Lipow Oil Associates President Andy Lipow calls for a 'balanced approach' to the 'expensive' renewable energy push. video

California windfall tax would lead to refinery 'shutdowns,' 'exacerbate' oil supply crisis: Andy Lipow

Lipow Oil Associates President Andy Lipow calls for a 'balanced approach' to the 'expensive' renewable energy push.

U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp is suing the European Union in a bid to force it to scrap the bloc's new windfall tax on oil groups, arguing Brussels exceeded its legal authority by imposing the levy.

Record profits this year by oil companies benefiting from high energy prices have boosted inflation around the world and led to fresh calls to further tax the sector.

The windfall profits tax is "counter-productive," discourages investments and undermines investor confidence, Exxon spokesperson Casey Norton said on Wednesday. Exxon will factor in the tax as it considers future multibillion-euro investments in Europe’s energy supply and transition, he said.

Darren Woods

Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil Corp., speaks during the 2022 CERAWeek by S&amp;P Global conference in Houston, Texas, U.S., on Monday, March 7, 2022. CERAWeek returned in-person to Houston celebrating it's 40th (Photographer: F. Carter Smith/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Whether we invest here primarily depends on how attractive and globally competitive Europe will be," Norton said.

PUTIN'S LATEST BAN ON OIL SALES COULD BACKFIRE ON RUSSIA, EXPERTS PREDICT

The Financial Times first reported the lawsuit on Wednesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
XOM EXXON MOBIL CORP. 108.38 -1.81 -1.64%

Windfall profit taxes imposed by Europe could cost at least $2 billion through the end of 2023, Chief Financial Officer Kathryn Mikells said in a call to analysts on Dec. 8.

Exxon said it invested $3 billion in the past decade in refinery projects in Europe. The projects are helping it deliver more energy products at a time when Europe struggles to reduce its imports from Russia, the company said.

Image 1 of 2

A view of the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S., May 15, 2021. Picture taken May 15, 2021.  REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn | Reuters Photos

CHEVRON CEO DENIES BIDEN OIL LEASE CLAIM, DETAILS PRACTICAL ENERGY POLICY

"We will continue to work with EU leaders to address these issues. Thoughtful policy is critical," the company said.

Chevron Corp had also warned that taxing oil production would serve only to reduce energy supply by discouraging company investments.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
CVX CHEVRON CORP. 176.98 -2.65 -1.48%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"That goes against the intent of increasing suppliers and making energy more affordable," Chevron's chief financial officer, Pierre Breber, told Reuters in October.