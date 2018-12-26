Exxon says drilling offshore Guyana unaffected by Venezuela navy incident

CARACAS (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Wednesday that its oil drilling and development activities offshore Guyana were unaffected by a weekend incident in which neighboring Venezuela's navy stopped two seismic survey vessels the company had hired.

The closest of the 10 oil discoveries Exxon has made off Guyana's coast is 110 kilometers (68 miles) away from where the incident took place and disrupted a seismic marine survey, the company said. Each country's government says the incident took place in its territorial waters.

