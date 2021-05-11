Colonial Pipeline updates customers on fuel delivery amid outage

Colonial Pipeline is prepared to deliver an additional 2 million barrels of gasoline when its systems restart, the company said on Tuesday.

About 84 million gallons has been taken from refineries for deployment when the pipeline is back up and running.

"Colonial Pipeline continues to make forward progress in our around-the-clock efforts to return our system to service, with additional laterals operating manually to deliver existing inventories to markets along the pipeline," the company said in an updated statement on Tuesday night.

The company said that markets experiencing supply constraints, such as those in the Southeast, and markets not serviced by other fuel delivery systems are being prioritized.

The pipeline transports 100 million gallons of fuel each day, including 45% if all fuel consumed on the East Coast. Its products range from various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, home heating oil, jet fuel, and fuels for the U.S. military.

It has been offline since a ransomware attack carried out by DarkSide struck its systems on Friday, causing it to take operations offline as a means to contain the threat.

In the midst of the outage, there have been long lines at gas stations and reports of shortages in some areas.

Virginia and North Carolina declared states of emergency in response to the situation.

The average price per gallon of gasoline in the U.S. on Tuesday was $2.98, according to AAA, up 6 cents on the week.