Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Energy

Coal magnate Robert Murray dead at 80, days after retiring

Murray had announced his retirement Monday, Oct. 19, from American Consolidated Natural Resource Holdings Inc

close
Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette provides insight into opportunities and jobs in the energy sector. video

Coal still has ‘bright future’: Energy secretary

Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette provides insight into opportunities and jobs in the energy sector.

Coal magnate Robert Murray died at his home in Ohio less than a week after announcing his retirement as board chairman of a major U.S. coal operator.

Continue Reading Below

Michael Shaheen, an attorney who had recently been representing Murray, confirmed the Sunday morning death of the 80-year-old in St. Clairsville to The Intelligencer/Wheeling News-Register.

Murray had announced his retirement Monday, Oct. 19, from American Consolidated Natural Resource Holdings Inc. The company is the largest privately owned U.S. coal operator with active mines in Alabama, Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia and Utah. Murray was the founder, president and CEO of the company's predecessor, Murray Energy.

BOB MURRAY RETIRES AS BOARD CHAIRMAN OF US COAL GIANT

Robert Murray, founder and chairman of Cleveland-based Murray Energy Corp., pauses for a moment during a news conference on Aug. 14, 2007. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Murray Energy was launched in 1988. The company recently emerged from federal bankruptcy protection, with its Chapter 11 plan becoming effective last month.

No official cause of death was given. Public reports recently stated Murray applied for black lung benefits with the U.S. Department of Labor. The application said Murray was heavily dependent on oxygen.

Murray had fought federal mine safety regulations for years, with his company filing an unsuccessful lawsuit in 2014 over regulations to cut the amount of coal dust in coal mines to reduce the incidence of black lung disease.

PIONEER NATURAL TO BUY SHALE RIVAL PARSLEY FOR $4.5 BILLION IN ALL-STOCK DEAL

Shaheen said a private memorial service for Murray was scheduled for Tuesday

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS.

“Saddened to learn of the passing of Bob Murray,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia tweeted. “He was a staunch ally for coal miners, a good friend, and a one of a kind person.”