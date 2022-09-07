California’s EV mandate is verging on a ‘hallucination', says Sen. Bill Cassidy

During an interview on "Varney & Co." Wednesday, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., criticized California's electrical vehicle mandate, arguing that the state's government is failing at its "primary responsibility" to implement the necessary infrastructure for such a major modification in social engineering.

SEN. BILL CASSIDY: Because if you just look at permitting, the permitting requirements in California, which is densely populated, I get it. But with a strong "not in my backyard" movement is going to limit that. So we are making plans for 2035. We, the government. But the government is failing at its primary responsibility. It's supposed to be able to plan, not just hope. What's the old quote?

Aspirations, without something, is hallucination. I think that's an old Steve Jobs quote, without execution is hallucination. And what we have here is them willing for something to happen, but with no plan to execute the needed infrastructure which verges on a hallucination. That's not how the governments of our country should be treating we the people.

