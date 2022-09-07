Expand / Collapse search
Energy

California's EV mandate is verging on a 'hallucination', says Sen. Bill Cassidy

Government must be able to execute, not "just hope," argued Sen. Cassidy

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., provides perspective on California's controversial decision to ban gas-powered vehicles by 2035 on 'Varney & Co.'

California’s EV mandate is verging on a ‘hallucination’: Sen. Bill Cassidy

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., provides perspective on California’s controversial decision to ban gas-powered vehicles by 2035 on ‘Varney & Co.’

During an interview on "Varney & Co." Wednesday, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., criticized California's electrical vehicle mandate, arguing that the state's government is failing at its "primary responsibility" to implement the necessary infrastructure for such a major modification in social engineering. 

SEN. BILL CASSIDY: Because if you just look at permitting, the permitting requirements in California, which is densely populated, I get it. But with a strong "not in my backyard" movement is going to limit that. So we are making plans for 2035. We, the government. But the government is failing at its primary responsibility. It's supposed to be able to plan, not just hope. What's the old quote? 

Tesla Supercharger location

Electric vehicles (EV) at a Tesla Supercharger location at a Hilton hotel in Bozeman, Montana, US, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Photographer: Louise Johns/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Aspirations, without something, is hallucination. I think that's an old Steve Jobs quote, without execution is hallucination. And what we have here is them willing for something to happen, but with no plan to execute the needed infrastructure which verges on a hallucination. That's not how the governments of our country should be treating we the people. 

