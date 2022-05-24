Brazil's Bolsonaro fires oil executive for refusing to lower prices

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fired the CEO of the Petrobras oil giant for refusing to lower the cost of diesel and gas on Monday.

Bolsonaro fired CEO Jose Mauro Coelho after the executive warned that slashing the cost of oil would lead to diesel shortages. Coelho served barely two months at the head of the organization, with Bolsonaro having fired his predecessor in April, Reuters reported Monday.

RECORD GAS PRICES FOR THIS LONG 'UNPRECEDENTED': AAA

Brazil, like much of the world, faces spiking inflation and rising gas prices, and Bolsonaro faces re-election in October.

Bolsonaro appointed Caio Mario Paes de Andrade to replace Coelho. Andrade currently serves in the country's economy ministry.

GAS PRICES REACH NEW RECORD HIGH AS GOP SENATORS BLAME BIDEN FOR HOLDING PRODUCTION BACK

The Brazilian government holds a majority of the voting shares in Petrobras. Bolsonaro also called for a re-election of the company's board, as Andrade must first be elected to the body before he can be voted in as CEO, according to Reuters.

President Biden has mounted his own efforts to curb rising inflation and gas costs in the U.S., alternately blaming Russian President Vladmir Putin for the spikes and claiming them as an opportunity to transfer away from fossil fuels.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Here’s the situation. And when it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an incredible transition that is taking place that, God willing, when it’s over, we’ll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over," Biden said Monday.