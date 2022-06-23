Biden's gas tax holiday like 'rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic': Sen. Lummis

During an interview on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Thursday, Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., slammed President Biden's "stupid" proposal for a gas tax holiday amid record-high prices at the pump.

SEN. CYNTHIA LUMMIS: That's just a stupid idea. $0.18 off of a gallon of gas will not even take our gas prices back to their high in 2008 and 2009. This is rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. The Biden administration caused this mess. It started on day one of the Biden administration. My state is the largest net exporter of energy in the United States. What did he do? He took the executive order that would prevent us from drilling for oil and gas on federal lands. He has stopped the quarterly lease sales on federal lands, including offshore.

The lawsuits from the environmental community block permits to drill. It's an all-out attack on U.S. production of oil and gas. That's what was keeping the price down. That's what was keeping our economy going. That's what was keeping our tax structure strong. This is all a self-inflicted wound by the Biden administration.

