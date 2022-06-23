Expand / Collapse search
Biden's gas tax holiday like 'rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic': Sen. Lummis

Biden's energy policies an 'all-out attack' on domestic production, Wyoming Republican says

During an interview on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Thursday, Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., slammed President Biden's "stupid" proposal for a gas tax holiday amid record-high prices at the pump.

President Biden and record-high gas prices

President Biden's gas tax holiday 'rearranging the deck chairs on the titanic,' says Sen. Lummis (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

SEN. CYNTHIA LUMMIS: That's just a stupid idea. $0.18 off of a gallon of gas will not even take our gas prices back to their high in 2008 and 2009. This is rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. The Biden administration caused this mess. It started on day one of the Biden administration. My state is the largest net exporter of energy in the United States. What did he do? He took the executive order that would prevent us from drilling for oil and gas on federal lands. He has stopped the quarterly lease sales on federal lands, including offshore. 

The lawsuits from the environmental community block permits to drill. It's an all-out attack on U.S. production of oil and gas. That's what was keeping the price down. That's what was keeping our economy going. That's what was keeping our tax structure strong. This is all a self-inflicted wound by the Biden administration.

GRANHOLM TRIPLES DOWN ON ‘GREEN’ AS ‘THE ONLY WAY OUT’ OF HIGH GAS PRICES A DAY AHEAD OF MEETING ENERGY CEOS

