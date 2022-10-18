'Undisciplined' Biden shut down US economy by 'declaring war on American energy': Sen. Roger Marshall

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., criticized Biden's plan to release another 10 to 15 million barrels of oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, telling "Mornings with Maria," Tuesday, that the president's own regulations and shutdown of the Keystone Pipeline are what exacerbated inflation and caused gas prices to rise.

SEN. ROGER MARSHALL: Certainly hope we don’t have a war because that is what these [strategic petroleum reserves] are meant for, in case of war we need increased supplies of oil, of gas, we have reserves. Meanwhile, he [Biden] has taken a million barrels a day out of production from federal lands and waters, another million barrels a day because of his rules and regulation that affect mainland United States, and another million barrels could have been coming down Keystone pipeline.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO RELEASE MILLIONS OF MORE BARRELS FROM OIL RESERVE: REPORT

This president created these problems that's why I am in Pittsburgh, Kansas campaigning for Mehmet Oz who believes in American energy security as well. This state is rich in natural gas and has great opportunities as well. This economy has been shut down by Joe Biden, we need to push back on Joe Biden’s war on American energy.