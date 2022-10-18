Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

FOX BUSINESS

'Undisciplined' Biden shut down US economy by 'declaring war on American energy': Sen. Roger Marshall

Biden caused America's energy problem with his own regulations, Sen Marshall says

close
Senate Energy Committee member Roger Marshall addressed the president releasing oil from its strategic petroleum reserve on 'Mornings with Maria.' video

Biden created America's energy problems with his own rules, regulations: Sen. Roger Marshal

Senate Energy Committee member Roger Marshall addressed the president releasing oil from its strategic petroleum reserve on 'Mornings with Maria.'

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., criticized Biden's plan to release another 10 to 15 million barrels of oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, telling "Mornings with Maria," Tuesday, that the president's own regulations and shutdown of the Keystone Pipeline are what exacerbated inflation and caused gas prices to rise.

SEN. ROGER MARSHALL: Certainly hope we don’t have a war because that is what these [strategic petroleum reserves] are meant for, in case of war we need increased supplies of oil, of gas, we have reserves. Meanwhile, he [Biden] has taken a million barrels a day out of production from federal lands and waters, another million barrels a day because of his rules and regulation that affect mainland United States, and another million barrels could have been coming down Keystone pipeline. 

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO RELEASE MILLIONS OF MORE BARRELS FROM OIL RESERVE: REPORT

This president created these problems that's why I am in Pittsburgh, Kansas campaigning for Mehmet Oz who believes in American energy security as well. This state is rich in natural gas and has great opportunities as well. This economy has been shut down by Joe Biden, we need to push back on Joe Biden’s war on American energy. 

close
Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry discussed on 'Mornings with Maria' Biden's energy policies, fossil fuel issues, the building energy crisis in Europe and its impact on the U.S. video

Biden energy policies are 'completely disconnected' from reality: Rick Perry

Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry discussed on 'Mornings with Maria' Biden's energy policies, fossil fuel issues, the building energy crisis in Europe and its impact on the U.S.