Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Oil

Biden running out of credit cards to swipe, must turn to US energy producers: Industry president

U.S. Oil and Gas Association president calls for more production on federal lands as demand drops

close
U.S. Oil and Gas Association President Tim Stewart provides insight on the oil and gas industry, saying they have done well on dealing with post pandemic demand. video

Biden has no more ‘credit cards to swipe’: US Oil and Gas Association president on energy crisis

U.S. Oil and Gas Association President Tim Stewart provides insight on the oil and gas industry, saying they have done well on dealing with post pandemic demand.

During an interview on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday, U.S. Oil and Gas Association President Tim Stewart argued gas prices are dropping because demand is slipping over "inflationary prices" caused by the Biden administration's energy policies. 

TIM STEWART: The reality is the president doesn't have an awful lot of credit cards to swipe anymore. He can't turn to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. He can't turn the Saudis. He's got to turn to his own U.S. producers. And that means he's got to work a little more closely with us. But also he's got to take a hard look at what's the production and the activity on the federal lands that onshore and offshore is. 

Joe Biden gas prices

 Gas prices in California have surpassed $6.00 per gallon (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

That's still a 15% to 20% of the overall portfolio? So all the pride that producers on the private lands have really risen to the occasion. It would be really nice if we could get the federal component of that portfolio up to where it could be. And then I think you'd see some real relief coming forward in the next few months, giving where inflation is and everything else.

BUTTIGIEG HIGHLIGHTS DECLINING GAS PRICES AFTER SUGGESTING THEIR RISE WAS GOOD FOR TRANSITIONING TO EVS

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

close
U.S. Oil and Gas Association President Tim Stewart weighs in on gas prices falling for 38 consecutive days on ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast.’ video

Oil industry in a ‘much better’ situation than 60 days ago: Tim Stewart

U.S. Oil and Gas Association President Tim Stewart weighs in on gas prices falling for 38 consecutive days on ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast.’