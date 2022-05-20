Biden, radical left have ‘declared a war’ on US energy production, says Rep. Guy Reschenthaler

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Rep. Guy Reschenthaler said that the Biden administration and radical left have "declared a war" on domestic energy production, and that it is "convenient" for the administration to blame Putin for record-high gas prices.

GAS PRICES REACH NEW RECORD HIGH AS GOP SENATORS BLAME BIDEN FOR HOLDING PRODUCTION BACK

REP. GUY RESCHENTHALER: Well, I'd like to give the secretary the benefit of the doubt, but in this case, she's either misleading or just totally ignorant of the facts, both of which you wouldn't expect in an administrator. But, if you look at it, the reason the gas prices are so high is because Joe Biden and the radical left have, in essence, declared a war on U.S. energy production. Just as you said, Maria, day number one, canceling the Keystone XL pipeline. Even before that, saying that he was going to ban drilling on federal land, also saying that he was going to phase out hydrocarbons during the Democrat debate. And what does that do? That dries up investment, dries up capital going into the energy sector. So you cannot find funding to build the pipelines. And that's even when you can get the permitting to get pipelines and other oil and gas infrastructure in place. It would help alleviate this crisis. Now it's just convenient for them that they can turn around, blame Putin. But the American people are way too sophisticated for that because they know that gas prices have risen literally every month since Joe Biden took office for a year before Putin invaded Ukraine. Gas was already up a dollar a gallon over what it was when President Trump was president.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: