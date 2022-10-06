Expand / Collapse search
Biden has 'opened the door' for Russia, OPEC+ to regain control of the global oil market: Phil Flynn

Biden has "opened" the door for OPEC and Russia to "regain control" of the global oil market, expert argues

The Price Futures Group senior account executive Phil Flynn reacts to OPEC's decision to cut oil prices and how that will impact U.S. gas prices on 'Mornings with Maria.'

President Biden has officially lost the ‘shale revolution’ for energy independence: Phil Flynn

The Price Futures Group senior account executive Phil Flynn reacts to OPEC’s decision to cut oil prices and how that will impact U.S. gas prices on ‘Mornings with Maria.’

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, Price Futures Group senior account executive Phil Flynn slammed the Biden administration for their egregious energy strategy, arguing that President Biden has mutated the global economy with his policy.

PHIL FLYNN: I think it means oil prices are going back to $100 a barrel. But I think even more significantly, I think this is the day that President Biden lost the shale revolution. It's the day that we lost the war of energy independence. And when President Biden basically retreated from U.S. oil and gas and the shale revolution, that changed the world and changed global economies. 

He basically opened up the door for OPEC and Russia to regain control of the global oil market. And I think yesterday both Saudi Arabia and Russia proved that to President Biden, much to his chagrin.

US OIL INDUSTRY MOCKS BIDEN AFTER OPEC+ ANNOUNCES PRODUCTION CUTS

The Price Futures Group senior account executive Phil Flynn reacts to the U.S. oil industry mocking the Biden administration for their energy policy on 'Mornings with Maria.'

World’s cleanest source of energy is ‘right here’ in America: Phil Flynn

The Price Futures Group senior account executive Phil Flynn reacts to the U.S. oil industry mocking the Biden administration for their energy policy on ‘Mornings with Maria.’ 