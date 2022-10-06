Biden has 'opened the door' for Russia, OPEC+ to regain control of the global oil market: Phil Flynn

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, Price Futures Group senior account executive Phil Flynn slammed the Biden administration for their egregious energy strategy, arguing that President Biden has mutated the global economy with his policy.



PHIL FLYNN: I think it means oil prices are going back to $100 a barrel. But I think even more significantly, I think this is the day that President Biden lost the shale revolution. It's the day that we lost the war of energy independence. And when President Biden basically retreated from U.S. oil and gas and the shale revolution, that changed the world and changed global economies.

He basically opened up the door for OPEC and Russia to regain control of the global oil market. And I think yesterday both Saudi Arabia and Russia proved that to President Biden, much to his chagrin.

