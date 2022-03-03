Biden admin not making energy independence a priority 'concerning': Lowe

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Washington Examiner commentary writer Tiana Lowe called out the Biden administration for not making energy a prime concern.

OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO RALLY, BRENT HITS $116 PER BARREL

TIANA LOWE: It's frankly concerning that the priority right now from this White House isn't energy independence or at the very least, trying to get away from the chokehold of OPEC plus. I mean, just think of fewer than two years ago, oil futures went negative. And mind you, that was in large part because of the COVID demand shock. But still, you know, Joe Biden let our drilling permits on federal land expire. He's currently challenging the restoration of those permits in federal court. And even still, we are importing this much oil from Russia in the year 2021, the IEA documented more barrels of Russian oil and petroleum imported into the US than ever before. Russian oil still creates 7% of all of our imports, with no sign of that stopping. You know, when Kamala Harris was asked on The Today Show what the plan to change that is, there was never been a supply-side answer, and I'm sorry, but renewables and solar is not an immediate solution that we could talk about investing in nuclear expansion. We could talk about investing, but right now is the problem. Right now, Americans are being punished at the pump for what this administration allowed to happen in giving all this power to Putin.

