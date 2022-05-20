Expand / Collapse search
Biden admin torched over gas prices: Americans ‘suffering,’ Sen. John Barrasso says

Gas prices have been hitting fresh records for the past 11 consecutive days

 Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., weighs in on the impact record-high energy prices has on the American people. video

Biden administration is ‘completely out of touch’ with the American people: Sen. John Barrasso

 Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., weighs in on the impact record-high energy prices has on the American people.

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., slammed the Biden administration for being "completely out of touch" with the American people, and said there is "no end in sight" for the record-high gas prices under Biden's mentality. 

RECORD GAS PRICES FOR THIS LONG 'UNPRECEDENTED': AAA

Gas prices have been hitting fresh records for the past 11 consecutive days (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File / AP Newsroom)

SEN. JOHN BARRASSO: This administration is completely out of touch with the American people and out of touch with the pain that the American people are suffering on a daily basis as they can no longer afford to fill the tank. They have to put it only so much money, and that doesn't get them very far. But boy, maybe should watch your show to understand how bad things really are. And it does seem with this mentality, there's no end in sight. You've seen the reports. They're looking at $5 a gallon through the summer, and we ought to be unleashing American energy and there's an opportunity to do it. But this president refuses to do it because he is so beholden to these very liberal leftists and in terms, to their climate agenda. And the American people are suffering and having to change their life as a result of it.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., discusses energy prices, voting for the $40 billion Ukraine aid package and the threat of China. video

President Biden is wrong on ‘absolutely everything’: Sen. John Barrasso

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., discusses energy prices, voting for the $40 billion Ukraine aid package and the threat of China.