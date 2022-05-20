Biden admin torched over gas prices: Americans ‘suffering,’ Sen. John Barrasso says

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., slammed the Biden administration for being "completely out of touch" with the American people, and said there is "no end in sight" for the record-high gas prices under Biden's mentality.

SEN. JOHN BARRASSO: This administration is completely out of touch with the American people and out of touch with the pain that the American people are suffering on a daily basis as they can no longer afford to fill the tank. They have to put it only so much money, and that doesn't get them very far. But boy, maybe should watch your show to understand how bad things really are. And it does seem with this mentality, there's no end in sight. You've seen the reports. They're looking at $5 a gallon through the summer, and we ought to be unleashing American energy and there's an opportunity to do it. But this president refuses to do it because he is so beholden to these very liberal leftists and in terms, to their climate agenda. And the American people are suffering and having to change their life as a result of it.

