Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

Biden admin ‘assaults’ America’s energy sector amid rolling blackout threat: Sen. Mike Lee

Americans 'can't afford' Biden's 'energy needs,' the Utah senator stressed

close
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, argues some Americans ‘can’t afford’ the Biden administration’s energy needs which may lead to blackouts.  video

Biden admin ‘assaults’ America’s energy sector amid rolling blackout threat: Sen. Lee

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, argues some Americans ‘can’t afford’ the Biden administration’s energy needs which may lead to blackouts. 

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, joined "Varney & Co.," Wednesday, arguing the Biden administration "assaults" America’s energy sector as the country faces the threat of rolling blackouts ahead of summer. 

SEN. MIKE LEE: We have an administration that is, unfortunately, doing everything it can to assault America's energy sector and with it, America's poor and middle class. Ordinary, hardworking families are unable to keep up. They can't afford their energy needs, and in some cases, they're left without power. 

Biden addresses inflation

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, told FOX Business that some people "can't afford" the administration's "energy needs." (Photographer: Taylor Glascock/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

We ought to be exploring every option available to us right now and not pursuing further the pipe dream that all of a sudden we can just abandon all fossil fuels. We can't. We need these things. If they want to abandon them, they would have to go to something like nuclear that would provide a source of base load carbon-free power. But until that happens, they can't act as if we can do without these things. 

GAS PRICES CLIMB 5 CENTS OVERNIGHT, AMERICANS ARE PAYING NEARLY $2 MORE FROM JUST ONE YEAR AGO

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

close
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, provides insight into how the Biden administration’s energy policies are impacting Americans.  video

Sen. Mike Lee on Texas facing threat of rolling blackouts

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, provides insight into how the Biden administration’s energy policies are impacting Americans. 