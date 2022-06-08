Biden admin ‘assaults’ America’s energy sector amid rolling blackout threat: Sen. Mike Lee

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, joined "Varney & Co.," Wednesday, arguing the Biden administration "assaults" America’s energy sector as the country faces the threat of rolling blackouts ahead of summer.

SEN. MIKE LEE: We have an administration that is, unfortunately, doing everything it can to assault America's energy sector and with it, America's poor and middle class. Ordinary, hardworking families are unable to keep up. They can't afford their energy needs, and in some cases, they're left without power.

We ought to be exploring every option available to us right now and not pursuing further the pipe dream that all of a sudden we can just abandon all fossil fuels. We can't. We need these things. If they want to abandon them, they would have to go to something like nuclear that would provide a source of base load carbon-free power. But until that happens, they can't act as if we can do without these things.

