Average US price of gas holds steady at $2.94 per gallon

Industry expert: Price at pump likely to remain stable or drop as wholesale costs begin to decrease

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline held steady over the past two weeks at $2.94 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price at the pump was likely to remain stable or drop as wholesale costs begin to decrease.

The price of a gallon of regular-grade gas is 93 cents higher than it was a year ago.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline held steady over the past two weeks at $2.94 per gallon. (Getty Images)

The highest average price in the nation right now is $3.99 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.50 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel dropped a penny over the same period to $3.13.