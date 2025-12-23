Where you can shop for your last-minute Christmas needs

Whether it's a carton of milk or a gift for your cousin who has just decided to come home for Christmas, there are always last-minute items you need to make your holiday complete. Several U.S. stores are open or have modified hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to ensure customers can get what they need for the holiday.

Many companies specify that customers can place orders online, but it is unlikely that the stores that are closed on Christmas Day will be able to fulfill same-day orders.

Aldi

Aldi, a national grocery chain boasting more than 2,100 stores in 38 states, will be closed on Christmas Day. Aldi's website says that its locations will operate on limited hours for Christmas Eve.

Best Buy

Best Buy does not specifically note whether its locations will be open or closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. However, the website's store locator shows many of its locations are closed on Christmas Day.

BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club locations will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and the stores' optical departments will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Christmas Day, all BJ's Wholesale Club locations, including its gas stations, will be closed.

Costco

Costco locations will be closed on Christmas Day. The company does not specify on its website whether stores will be open or operating on limited hours on Christmas Eve. You can use the company's store locator to check your local Costco's hours.

CVS

CVS stores appear to be operating on various hours for Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. Customers can find their CVS location's hours on the company's store locator page.

Home Depot

Home Depot stores will be open until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day. The company suggests customers check its store locator tool to see their local Home Depot's hours.

IKEA

IKEA's stores, locations, warehouses, deliveries and customer services will be closed on Christmas Day. The company does not have specific hours for Christmas Eve and recommends customers use the store locator to look for their local IKEA's hours.

Lowe's

The Lowe's store locator shows many of its locations will be operating on limited hours for Christmas Eve and closed for Christmas Day. The company says that many of its service departments will close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will remain closed through Christmas Day.

Macy's

Macy's may operate on limited hours for Christmas Eve and will be closed for Christmas Day. Customers can find more information on their local Macy's hours by using the store locator tool.

Target

All Target stores will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's will be open until 5 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Walgreens

Walgreens will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but its pharmacy hours may differ. You can check your local Walgreens' holiday hours using the company's store locator.

Walmart

Walmart will be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Wegmans

Wegmans says its store hours vary based on location and region. The company suggests that customers check for their local Wegmans hours.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods will open for modified hours on Christmas Eve and will be closed for Christmas Day. The Whole Foods store locater specifies local stores' hours.