What is a market economy?

There are different types of systems throughout the world, such as the command, traditional or market economy.

In a market economy, the laws of supply and demand guide the production of goods and services, as well as investment and distribution.

It's characterized by a lack of government intervention, private ownership, freedom of choice, self-interest and competition. Classical economists Adam Smith, Milton Friedman and Jean-Baptiste Say were proponents of a free-market economy.

In his book "The Wealth of Nations," published in 1776, Smith used the term the "invisible hand" to illustrate the unseen forces that guide a free-market economy. Essentially, he argued that the economy would perform best without government or other types of intervention.

Critics of a free-market economy argue that it excludes individuals who are unable to participate and exacerbates income inequality.

The U.S. has a mixed system, in which the government and the private sector both play pivotal roles. In a true free-market economy, all property must be owned by private individuals and all goods and services must be privately provided.

The U.S. government has always played a role in the nation's economic affairs. For instance, during the coronavirus pandemic, lawmakers approved nearly $3 trillion in spending to prop up American businesses and workers, including sending a one-time payment of up to $1,200 to most adults.

