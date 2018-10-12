Wells Fargo's 3Q profit misses expectations

Wells Fargo reported 3Q adjusted profit of $1.13 per share, missing the estimate for $1.17 but still 12 percent above the year-earlier quarter. Revenue was $21.9 billion, in line with estimates.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg WFC WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 51.44 -0.99 -1.89%

The bank had a 18 percent decline in profit in the year ago quarter due to legal costs. Profit was $4.6 billion, or $0.84 per share.

Year ago revenue was $21.8 billion.

In this year’s second quarter, Wells Fargo missed expectations reporting a profit of $0.98 per share on revenue of $21.6 billion. The quarterly earnings per share included a discrete income tax expense of $0.10 per share.