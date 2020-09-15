Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Retail

America's wealthy likely to power coronavirus-hit holiday sales: Deloitte

Deloitte expects a 25%-35% increase in e-commerce sales between November and January

close
Retail Prophet founder and CEO Doug Stephens discusses why holiday shopping will be heavily impacted due to coronavirus safety and fourth quarter layoffs.video

How will coronavirus impact holiday shopping?

Retail Prophet founder and CEO Doug Stephens discusses why holiday shopping will be heavily impacted due to coronavirus safety and fourth quarter layoffs.

(Reuters) - The wealthy in America are expected to splurge online for gifts and home decorations this holiday season, even as the COVID-19 pandemic erodes sales growth to the slowest in at least a decade, according to a forecast from Deloitte.

Continue Reading Below

U.S. retail sales are expected to inch up 1% to 1.5% to as much as $1.15 trillion between November and January, led by a 25% to 35% rise in e-commerce sales, the consultancy firm said.

While the overall rise in sales would be slower than previous years, Deloitte’s U.S. retail and distribution leader Rod Sides said a surprise increase in back-to-school spending and higher savings rates than last year showed demand could be strong between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

A customer wearing a mask shops at a Walmart supermarket amid the coronavirus outbreak on July 16, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Zeng Jingning/China News Service via Getty Images)

“We don’t see many of the higher and upper middle income folks being impacted by job losses, so we think for that group holiday sales go up as much as 2% to 3%,” Sides said.

FEW EARLY STARTS FOR 'BLACK FRIDAY' AS THESE RETAILERS ARE CLOSING FOR THE THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY

Purchasing among lower income households will likely be flat to up just 1%, as the coronavirus lingers and the health crisis related government spending dries up.

Brick-and-mortar sales could fall as much as 3.4%.

CHRISTMAS IS COMING AND IT'S TIME TO THINK ABOUT IT: DAVE RAMSEY

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, has shown signs of recovery, but July figures were still about 4.6% below February levels.

Workers test social distancing at the Macy’s Herald Square location Friday, June 19, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Big box chains are expected gain the most in the holidays as consumers consolidate shopping trips, Sides said, while independent main street stores could struggle.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Walmart, Target, and Home Depot have already seen their sales surge during the pandemic as revenue from their websites and apps showed unprecedented growth. But analysts said their supply chains could come under immense stress during the holidays.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
WMTWALMART INC.137.32+0.62+0.45%
TGTTARGET CORP.148.44+0.79+0.54%
HDTHE HOME DEPOT INC.280.65+4.32+1.56%

Holiday sales last season rose 4.1%, compared to Deloitte’s estimated 4.5% to 5% increase.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS