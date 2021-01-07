Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Jobs

Wayfair raising minimum wage for all US employees to at least $15 per hour

More than 40% of Wayfair’s hourly employees will see an increase

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for January 7

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

More than 40% of Wayfair’s U.S.employees are getting a pay raise.

Continue Reading Below

The company, known for its home furnishings, announced Thursday that it has increased its minimum wage to at least $15 an hour for all its U.S. employees, effective immediately.

Stocks in this Article

WWAYFAIR
$245.32
+3.28 (+1.36%)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The increase affects full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across the company’s U.S. supply chain and customer service operations, according to Wayfair.

A Wayfair employee readies displayed furniture for the opening of the online giant's first store at the Natick Mall in Natick, MA on Aug. 20, 2019. (Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah said the rise in wages is in addition to a slate of "numerous initiatives" that the company already rolled out throughout the year to support its employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of its efforts, Wayfair said it extended employee benefits, including a pay premium for its frontline team, bonuses, emergency paid time off and child care support.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

These benefits are in addition to the company's comprehensive benefits package, Wayfair said.