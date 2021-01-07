Wayfair raising minimum wage for all US employees to at least $15 per hour

More than 40% of Wayfair’s U.S.employees are getting a pay raise.

The company, known for its home furnishings, announced Thursday that it has increased its minimum wage to at least $15 an hour for all its U.S. employees, effective immediately.

The increase affects full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across the company’s U.S. supply chain and customer service operations, according to Wayfair.

Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah said the rise in wages is in addition to a slate of "numerous initiatives" that the company already rolled out throughout the year to support its employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of its efforts, Wayfair said it extended employee benefits, including a pay premium for its frontline team, bonuses, emergency paid time off and child care support.

These benefits are in addition to the company's comprehensive benefits package, Wayfair said.