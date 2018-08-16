Walmart tops 2Q estimates on sales boost, domestically and globally

Walmart’s second quarter topped Wall Street analysts' expectations as the company’s U.S. comparable-store sales experienced their strongest growth in more than 10 years while its U.S. e-commerce sales posted a 40 percent rise.

The retailer hiked its 2019 earnings guidance and said it is on track to increase U.S. e-commerce sales by 40 percent for the full year.

Walmart earned $1.29 per share on revenue of $128 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters forecast Walmart would earn $1.22 per share on revenue of $125.97 billion. In the comparable quarter last year the company earned $1.08 per share.

The Bentonville, Arkansas, company raised its full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance to $4.90-$5.05, excluding Flipkart.

The company’s U.S. comparable sales increased 4.5 percent, the strongest growth in more than a decade, led by grocery, apparel and seasonal sales. Comparable-store sales are sales in stores that have been open at least one year.

Sam's Club comparable-store sales increased 5 percent, the strongest growth in six years.

Net sales at Walmart International rose to $29.5 billion, an increase of 4 percent.

The company added that it saw significant progress with expanded online goods, including 1,100 popular new brands. Grocery pickup is now available at more than 1,800 locations and the company is on track to reach about 40 percent of the U.S. population by yearend with grocery delivery, Walmart said.