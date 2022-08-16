Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Walmart

Walmart CEO: Inflation lures more higher-income shoppers

Doug McMillon says he expects inflation to stick around

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for August 16

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said Tuesday that higher-income customers are increasingly migrating to the retail giant's stores in search of value as inflation persists.

Walmart shopping cart

A shopping cart outside a Walmart store in Torrance, California. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
WMT WALMART INC. 140.34 +7.71 +5.81%

During a call with investors regarding the company's second-quarter earnings results, McMillon was asked whether he saw Walmart benefiting in terms of greater market share as consumers trade down seeking lower prices to stretch their budgets.

WALMART IS A TOP US INFLATION GAUGE

"I think we are holding at the lower end and adding at the upper end, generally speaking," McMillion said, referring to the income levels of customers.

Walmart Doug McMillon

Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon (Reuters / Reuters Photos)

McMillon also said he expects inflation to stick around.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We certainly hope to hold share around the world, and I think this inflationary environment is going to last for a while," the CEO said. "So people are going to be value conscious, which plays to our strengths."