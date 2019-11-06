Pence: Trump 'fights' to 'keep promises' for a strong economy

Vice President Mike Pence, on the eve of flying to New Hampshire to file the paperwork for he and President Trump to be put on the ballot for the state's Feb. 11th primary, appeared Wednesday on "Trish Regan Primetime" and reminded voters about the strength of the U.S. economy.

PENCE: FATE OF USMCA RESTS WITH SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI

"A million new jobs created, wages rising at the fastest pace in 10 years, lowest unemployment in 50 years, lowest unemployment ever for African Americans and Hispanic Americans. This economy is booming," the vice president told host Trish Reagan.

The US economy grew nearly 2 percent last quarter, powered largely by the continued strength of consumer spending, which grew solidly by 2.9 percent.

From the country's growth to the stock market record highs on Tuesday by the Dow and the NASDAQ, Pence said: "it is all the result of the vision, the determination, the resilience of a president who gets up every day and fights to keep the promises he made to the American people."

