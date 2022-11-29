Virginia Walmart shooting survivor seeks $50 million, claims incident could have been prevented

A Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart employee who survived a shooting that left six people dead, and several others injured filed a $50 million lawsuit against the big box chain claiming it continued to employ the shooter despite "bizarre and threatening behavior" leading up to the shooting.

The lawsuit was filed in Chesapeake Circuit Court on Tuesday by Donya Prioleau, who worked at the store as an overnight stocker and trainer.

Prioleau claims in the lawsuit that since the mass shooting on Nov. 22, she has experienced post-traumatic distress disorder as well as sleeplessness, flashbacks, severe anxiety, stomach pain, loss of appetite, nightmares, knee injury and arm injury, among other things.

WALMART SHOOTING RAISES NEED FOR WORKPLACE VIOLENCE PREVENTION

The lawsuit alleges that on Nov. 22, Walmart employee and team lead Andre Bing walked into the break room and opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon.

"Bullets whizzed by Plaintiff Donya Prioleau’s face and left side, barely missing her," the lawsuit claims. "She witnessed several of her coworkers being brutally murdered on either side of her. Ms. Prioleau looked at one of her coworkers in the eyes right after she had been shot in the neck. Ms. Prioleau saw the bullet wound in her coworker’s neck, the blood rushing out of it, and the shocked look on her coworker’s helpless face."

The plaintiff then rushed out of the break room, injuring her knee and elbow, the allegations read.

Prioleau claims Bing was demoted by management for disturbing interactions with others, but he was reinstated as team lead. She also claims he had a pattern of "disturbing behavior" leading up to the shooting, even witnessing "bizarre and threatening behavior" from Bing.

WALMART ‘SHOCKED’ BY CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA STORE SHOOTING WHERE 6 WERE KILLED

On Sept. 10, 2022, she said, she filed a formal complaint against Bing for discriminating against her age and harassing her for being short and poor.

At one point Prioleau’s mother allegedly went to the store to speak with a manager because she was concerned for her daughter’s safety.

Prioleau also claims Bing told employees if he was ever fired, he would retaliate, repeatedly asking if they had received their active shooter training.

The lawsuit alleges that Bing had a kill list of targets, and when law enforcement obtained his cellphone, they found a manifesto with several Walmart employees listed by name as targets because of issues he had with them.

WALMART CEO DOUG MCMILLON RESPONDS TO VIRGINIA LOCATION SHOOTING

"Despite Mr. Bing’s long-standing pattern of disturbing and threatening behavior, Walmart did not enact any preventative measures to keep Walmart customers and employees safe," the lawsuit reads.

When reached for comment on Tuesday, Randy Hargrove, the senior director of national media relations for Walmart, said the entire Walmart family was heartbroken by the loss of valued members of the team.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Our deepest sympathies go out to our associates, and everyone impacted, including those who were injured," he said. "We are focused on supporting all our associates with significant resources, including counseling."

Hargrove added that Walmart is reviewing the complaint filed by Prioleau and will be responding as appropriate with the court.