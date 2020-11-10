Expand / Collapse search
Victor Davis Hanson: America ‘cannot survive’ Biden presidency with Democratic majority in House, Senate

'He's going to have to do something, because he can't stay in the basement anymore,' Hanson says of Biden

Hoover Institution senior fellow discusses what's to come following Joe Biden's election as the 46th president.

Victor Davis Hanson: Joe Biden can't hide in his basement anymore

Hoover Institution senior fellow discusses what's to come following Joe Biden's election as the 46th president.

A Democratic majority in the House and Senate on top of a Joe Biden presidency could be fatal to America as we know it, Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson explained on FOX Business Network's “Lou Dobbs Tonight" Tuesday.

“The country might survive, for a while, Joe Biden, but it can’t survive Joe Biden with the Senate and the House,” Hanson said. “They can end the [legislative] filibuster. They can add states ... They can immediately pack the court.”

Hanson claimed the next 30 to 40 days will be the “most exciting” in history as the “media-declared” president-elect must be prepared to address sensitive policy issues such as fracking and the border.

President-elect Joe Biden waves as he arrives Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

“He’s going to have to do something, because he can’t stay in the basement anymore,” he said. “If he says he’s president-elect, people are going to want to know, who’s he going to appoint, what are his policies, what are his agendas and positions. That’s going to have a bearing.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s legal team has vowed to continue to investigate alleged voter fraud, poll “massaging” and the impact of “huge infusions of billionaire cash” on election results, Hanson said – and they’ll need to do it quickly to make any changes with nearly 70 days remaining before Inauguration Day.

