Victor Davis Hanson: America ‘cannot survive’ Biden presidency with Democratic majority in House, Senate

A Democratic majority in the House and Senate on top of a Joe Biden presidency could be fatal to America as we know it, Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson explained on FOX Business Network's “Lou Dobbs Tonight" Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

“The country might survive, for a while, Joe Biden, but it can’t survive Joe Biden with the Senate and the House,” Hanson said. “They can end the [legislative] filibuster. They can add states ... They can immediately pack the court.”

HOW A BIDEN PRESIDENCY COULD CHANGE YOUR TAX BILL

Hanson claimed the next 30 to 40 days will be the “most exciting” in history as the “media-declared” president-elect must be prepared to address sensitive policy issues such as fracking and the border.

“He’s going to have to do something, because he can’t stay in the basement anymore,” he said. “If he says he’s president-elect, people are going to want to know, who’s he going to appoint, what are his policies, what are his agendas and positions. That’s going to have a bearing.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Meanwhile, Trump’s legal team has vowed to continue to investigate alleged voter fraud, poll “massaging” and the impact of “huge infusions of billionaire cash” on election results, Hanson said – and they’ll need to do it quickly to make any changes with nearly 70 days remaining before Inauguration Day.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS