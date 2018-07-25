Venezuela: Home of the $3.5M fast-food meal?

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said inflation in crisis-stricken Venezuela could top 1 million percent by year's end as the country’s economic turmoil deepens.

One million percent inflation would mean skyrocketing costs for necessary goods at a time when people in the country are lacking even the most basic care as the country’s socialist economy collapses.

According to Expatistan, the price of a combo meal in fast-food restaurant in Caracas is $3.51. If a fast food meal were to experience the projected inflation, it would skyrocket its cost to $3.51 million dollars.

What would it look like if this level of inflation would hit the U.S.?

In the U.S., the average cost of a fast food meal is $7; with 1 million percent inflation this would soar to $7 million.

A dozen eggs from Amazon Fresh delivered to a NYC address can be purchased for about $2.99; but that price would soar to $2.9 million if the same level of inflation that the IMF is projecting for Venezuela were to hit the U.S.

Stateside, consumers have been complaining about the high gas prices. On Wednesday, the national average for gas prices was $2.846 a gallon. With one million percent inflation the price would soar to $2,846,000 per gallon.

Venezuela's economic turmoil compares to Germany's after World War I and Zimbabwe's at the beginning of the last decade, said Alejandro Werner, head of the IMF's Western Hemisphere department.

"The collapse in economic activity, hyperinflation, and increasing deterioration ... will lead to intensifying spillover effects on neighboring countries," Werner wrote in a blog post.

The IMF estimates Venezuela's economy could contract 18 percent this year, up from the 15 percent drop it predicted in April. This will be the third consecutive year of double-digit decline, the IMF said.

Werner said the projections are based on calculations prepared by IMF staff, but he warned that they have a degree of uncertainty greater than in other countries.

"An economy throwing you these numbers is very difficult to project," Werner said at a news conference. "Any changes between now and December may include significant changes."

Socialist President Nicolas Maduro often blames Venezuela's poor economy on an economic war that he says is being waged by the United States and Europe. Maduro won a second six-year term as president despite the nation’s economic turmoil.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.